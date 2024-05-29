JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Lowers Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $475,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $64,221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,360,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $197.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.93. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

