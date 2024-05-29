JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Makes New $765,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

