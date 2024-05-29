JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Purchases 145 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.