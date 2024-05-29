JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.24. The stock had a trading volume of 394,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $156.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Baidu from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.93.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

