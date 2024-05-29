JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 2.7%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 584,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 912,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKS. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after buying an additional 150,262 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 160.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 257.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 103,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

