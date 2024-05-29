Jito Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $440.94 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. Jito has a total market cap of $440.94 million and approximately $143.13 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jito has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for $3.83 or 0.00005671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 122,014,297.8 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.81594585 USD and is up 11.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $130,928,524.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

