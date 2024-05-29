John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Declares Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

JHMB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

