Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $97,304,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after buying an additional 654,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,359,000 after buying an additional 191,269 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 423,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,310,000 after buying an additional 163,671 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1,804.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.94. 35,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,052. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.83. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $260,340.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,132.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $260,340.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,132.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

