Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 181.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

