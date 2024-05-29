JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JEGI opened at GBX 107.28 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 60.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 84.80 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.50 ($1.41). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £460.93 million, a P/E ratio of 597.22 and a beta of 0.87.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

