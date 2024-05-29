Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 7.67 Per Share

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 914 ($11.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 865.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 810.01. JTC has a one year low of GBX 623.50 ($7.96) and a one year high of GBX 947 ($12.09). The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,642.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.05) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.13) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

