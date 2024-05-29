Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.55.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNPR

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,265,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at $38,265,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,206 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.