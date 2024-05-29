KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 in the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth $1,588,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,047,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 26.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KBH opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.61%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

