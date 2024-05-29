Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Kenvue Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. 13,001,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,773,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

