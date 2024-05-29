Kinross Gold Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.88.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE K opened at C$11.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.13. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total value of C$77,630.00. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total transaction of C$6,499,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. Insiders sold 748,400 shares of company stock worth $7,619,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

