Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$11.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total transaction of C$6,499,680.00. In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total transaction of C$6,499,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. Insiders sold a total of 748,400 shares of company stock worth $7,619,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on K shares. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

