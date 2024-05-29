Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.40

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $55.03 million and $2.70 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00051045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00039903 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,930,646 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.