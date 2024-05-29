Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LTRX. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantronix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $3.74 on Friday. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Cohenour acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,089.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 227,374 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 131,476 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

