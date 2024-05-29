Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Announces GBX 8 Dividend

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Law Debenture Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Law Debenture stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 861 ($11.00). 129,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 836.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 802.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,510.34 and a beta of 0.89. Law Debenture has a twelve month low of GBX 718.04 ($9.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 899 ($11.48).

Insider Activity

In other Law Debenture news, insider Trish Houston bought 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 796 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £5,396.88 ($6,892.57). In other news, insider Trish Houston purchased 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 796 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £5,396.88 ($6,892.57). Also, insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($10.00), for a total value of £54,598.59 ($69,730.00). Insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

Featured Stories

