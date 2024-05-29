Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lear by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lear by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Lear by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Lear by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

Lear Stock Down 0.6 %

LEA stock opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

