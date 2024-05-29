Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Clover Health Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Clover Health Investments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Clover Health Investments’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The firm had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.10 million.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of CLOV opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $501.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.63.

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Anna U. Loengard bought 137,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 538,841 shares in the company, valued at $393,353.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 813,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

