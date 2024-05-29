Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 1,108 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 97.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 178,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 181,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. 3,610,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

