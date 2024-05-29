Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,548 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $9.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $728.99. 1,547,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $746.21 and a 200 day moving average of $734.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $526.11 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

