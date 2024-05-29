Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.57. The stock had a trading volume of 204,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.00. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.53 and a twelve month high of $266.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

