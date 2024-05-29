Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 179.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,215. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

