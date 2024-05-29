Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded down $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $403.23. 192,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $417.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.10 and a 200 day moving average of $384.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

