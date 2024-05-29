Legacy Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,977,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,354,676. The stock has a market cap of $452.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

