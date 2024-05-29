Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,927,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,503,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,696 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,340,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,267,441. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

