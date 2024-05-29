Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,181,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,727,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

