Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.51. The stock had a trading volume of 719,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,606. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

