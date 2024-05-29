Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,818,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 352,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $91,836,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $173.40. 1,877,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,061,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

