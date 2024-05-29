Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 308 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.43. 999,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.64.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.92.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

