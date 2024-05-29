Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 827 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,859,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,387,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 367,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.6 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.11. 10,261,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.39 and its 200-day moving average is $120.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

