Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

IDXX traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $504.00. 202,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,904. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

