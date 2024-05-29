Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.80. 2,070,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.23 and its 200 day moving average is $174.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $127.46 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

