Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 196.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $3,356,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $5,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 0.9 %

Lennar stock opened at $154.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.84.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

