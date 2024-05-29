LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.50

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 134432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get LG Display alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LG Display

LG Display Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 32.2% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 6.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 20.3% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 31,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 21.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.