Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Sells C$39,272.48 in Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$39,272.48.

LSPD traded up C$0.48 on Wednesday, reaching C$21.32. The company had a trading volume of 350,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.27. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.94 and a 52-week high of C$28.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSPD. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.50.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

