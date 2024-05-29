Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.25 Per Share

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Likewise Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Likewise Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Likewise Group stock opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of 0.76. Likewise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 26.60 ($0.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Bassi sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total value of £320,000 ($408,684.55). In other Likewise Group news, insider Paul Bassi sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £320,000 ($408,684.55). Also, insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £279,000 ($356,321.84). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,000,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Likewise Group

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

