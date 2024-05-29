Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 82.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 101,174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada.

