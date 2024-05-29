Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.46.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Trading Down 7.3 %
Lithium Americas stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $12.38.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.