Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 5%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 1,492,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,272,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 7.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 71.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 8.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

