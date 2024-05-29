Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.69

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.69 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 56.12 ($0.72). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.70), with a volume of 214,043,940 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 41 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.57) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 55.33 ($0.71).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 128,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £66,621.36 ($85,084.75). Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

