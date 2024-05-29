loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $150,895.80 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 76,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $150,895.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,056,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $78,163.12.

On Friday, May 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $566.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.54.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. As a group, analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

