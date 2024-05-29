Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 208,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.28.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $4.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.66. 141,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,770. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.95. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $269.23.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.