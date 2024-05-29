Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 432,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 352,678 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in CubeSmart by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. 844,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

