Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $440,000 Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 128.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.05. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

