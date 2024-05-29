Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 3,900 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 558,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,397. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

