Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 5,200 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $1,065,482,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in UDR by 35.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,066,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,276 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth $45,428,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in UDR by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in UDR by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,324,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,011,000 after acquiring an additional 720,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE UDR traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,720. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.79.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 123.19%.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.