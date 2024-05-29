Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $156,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 203,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LOW traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $213.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,381. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

