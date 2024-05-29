Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

